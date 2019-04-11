Her er oversikten på de største arenaene

Dette jobber politiet med torsdag:

Harstad kulturhus.  Foto: Øivind Arvola

kultur
  • Skrevet av  Håkon Wikan hakon.wikan@ht.no

Storsalen, Harstad kulturhus

22.jun18:00Radical Vitality
23.jun18:00InTarsi
24.jun18:00Hekla Stålstrenga
25.jun18:00Ólafur Arnalds
26.jun18:00Highasakite
27.jun18:00The road is just a surface
28.jun18:00Hærens musikkorps & solister fra Den Røde Armés kor
29.jun18:00Margbein

Karma

22.jun23:30KLISH: Elendighet elsker selskap
23.jun23:00Lil Halima
24.jun23:00Regnvær
25.jun23:00Mimmi
26.jun23:00Axel Flóvent
27.jun23:00Jackie Charles
28.jun23:00Sunshine Reverberation
29.jun23:00High heeled gigants

Lillesalen, Harstad kulturhus

22.jun20:00Love and the Ocean
23.jun15:00Love and the Ocean
24.jun20:00"Utvik Senior" og "Til hvem gir du din sjel" (work in progress)
25.jun20:00Lost Homes
26.jun20:00En Muslimsk Afro-Joik på Svensk i Norge
27.jun20:00NUK - Listening Party
28.jun16:00NUK - Listening Party
28.jun20:00NUK - Listening Party
29.jun16:00Assortert!

Støperiet

22.jun22:00Agent Fresco
23.jun22:00LØV
24.jun22:00Kælan Mikla
25.jun22:00Alma
26.jun22:00Verdde Session: KLISH & Ondt blod
27.jun22:00Oligarkh
28.jun22:00Team Me
29.jun22:00Senjahopen

Private hjem

22.jun22:00Se Prendre
23.jun23:00Se Prendre
24.jun21:00Se Prendre
24.jun18:00Se Prendre
25.jun17:00Det vi ikke ser
27.jun17:00Et dukkehjem
28.jun18:00Et dukkehjem
29.jun18:00Et dukkehjem

Harstad kino

22.jun21:00Elle Márjá Eira
23.jun21:00Årstidene i Norden
24.jun21:00Hollow Hearts
25.jun21:00Ensemble Denada med Torun Eriksen
26.jun21:00Trondheim Jazz Orchestra & Ole Morten Vågan
27.jun21:00Verdde Sessions: Nils Bech
28.jun21:00Eberson
29.jun21:00NUK 107.000

Harstad skole (barnas festspill)

22.jun17:00Sofie og Katrine
23.jun13:00Sofie og Katrine
23.jun17:00Sofie og Katrine
24.jun13:00Nocturama
24.jun17:00Nocturama
25.jun13:00Ritsj
25.jun17:00Ritsj
26.jun13:00NARROW
26.jun17:00NARROW
27.jun13:00Kattekongens jakt, fortellerstund 
27.jun17:00Kattekongens jakt, fortellerstund 
27.jun13:00NARROW
27.jun17:00NARROW
28.jun13:00Bobleplastbarna
28.jun17:00Bobleplastbarna
29.jun13:00I nattens lys
29.jun15:00I nattens lys
29.jun17:00I nattens lys

Festspillklubben, Torvet 3

22.jun20:00Hanna Paulsberg Concept
23.jun20:00Moskus
24.jun20:00Johan Lindstrøm septett
25.jun20:00Daniel Herskedal
27.jun20:00Katarina Barruk
28.jun16:00Jazzjam
29.jun20:00Roger Johansen Group

Tonehuset

23.jun20:00Live plateinnspilling: Ragnhild Furebotten
23.jun22:00Live plateinnspilling: Ragnhild Furebotten
24.jun14:00Live plateinnspilling: Ragnhild Furebotten
25.jun12:00Live plateinnspilling: Ragnhild Furebotten
25.jun14:00Live plateinnspilling: Ragnhild Furebotten
26.jun13:00Neither here nor there
26.jun16:00Neither here nor there

Trondenes og Trondenes kirke

23.jun12:30Frigjøringsjubileum
23.jun11:00Festspillgudstjeneste
28.jun00:00KLISH: Hver gang dere forlater meg

Harstadhallen

23.jun11:45Situation Rooms
23.jun13:45Situation Rooms
23.jun16:45Situation Rooms
23.jun18:45Situation Rooms
23.jun20:45Situation Rooms
24.jun11:45Situation Rooms
24.jun13:45Situation Rooms
24.jun16:45Situation Rooms
24.jun18:45Situation Rooms
24.jun20:45Situation Rooms
25.jun11:45Situation Rooms
25.jun13:45Situation Rooms
25.jun16:45Situation Rooms
25.jun18:45Situation Rooms
25.jun20:45Situation Rooms
26.jun11:45Situation Rooms
26.jun13:45Situation Rooms
26.jun16:45Situation Rooms
26.jun18:45Situation Rooms
26.jun20:45Situation Rooms
27.jun11:45Situation Rooms
27.jun13:45Situation Rooms
27.jun16:45Situation Rooms
27.jun18:45Situation Rooms
27.jun20:45Situation Rooms
28.jun11:45Situation Rooms
28.jun13:45Situation Rooms
28.jun16:45Situation Rooms
28.jun18:45Situation Rooms
28.jun20:45Situation Rooms
29.jun11:45Situation Rooms
29.jun13:45Situation Rooms
29.jun16:45Situation Rooms
29.jun18:45Situation Rooms
29.jun20:45Situation Rooms