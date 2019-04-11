Her er oversikten på de største arenaene

Storsalen, Harstad kulturhus
|22.jun
|18:00
|Radical Vitality
|23.jun
|18:00
|InTarsi
|24.jun
|18:00
|Hekla Stålstrenga
|25.jun
|18:00
|Ólafur Arnalds
|26.jun
|18:00
|Highasakite
|27.jun
|18:00
|The road is just a surface
|28.jun
|18:00
|Hærens musikkorps & solister fra Den Røde Armés kor
|29.jun
|18:00
|Margbein
Karma
|22.jun
|23:30
|KLISH: Elendighet elsker selskap
|23.jun
|23:00
|Lil Halima
|24.jun
|23:00
|Regnvær
|25.jun
|23:00
|Mimmi
|26.jun
|23:00
|Axel Flóvent
|27.jun
|23:00
|Jackie Charles
|28.jun
|23:00
|Sunshine Reverberation
|29.jun
|23:00
|High heeled gigants
Lillesalen, Harstad kulturhus
|22.jun
|20:00
|Love and the Ocean
|23.jun
|15:00
|Love and the Ocean
|24.jun
|20:00
|"Utvik Senior" og "Til hvem gir du din sjel" (work in progress)
|25.jun
|20:00
|Lost Homes
|26.jun
|20:00
|En Muslimsk Afro-Joik på Svensk i Norge
|27.jun
|20:00
|NUK - Listening Party
|28.jun
|16:00
|NUK - Listening Party
|28.jun
|20:00
|NUK - Listening Party
|29.jun
|16:00
|Assortert!
Støperiet
|22.jun
|22:00
|Agent Fresco
|23.jun
|22:00
|LØV
|24.jun
|22:00
|Kælan Mikla
|25.jun
|22:00
|Alma
|26.jun
|22:00
|Verdde Session: KLISH & Ondt blod
|27.jun
|22:00
|Oligarkh
|28.jun
|22:00
|Team Me
|29.jun
|22:00
|Senjahopen
Private hjem
|22.jun
|22:00
|Se Prendre
|23.jun
|23:00
|Se Prendre
|24.jun
|21:00
|Se Prendre
|24.jun
|18:00
|Se Prendre
|25.jun
|17:00
|Det vi ikke ser
|27.jun
|17:00
|Et dukkehjem
|28.jun
|18:00
|Et dukkehjem
|29.jun
|18:00
|Et dukkehjem
Harstad kino
|22.jun
|21:00
|Elle Márjá Eira
|23.jun
|21:00
|Årstidene i Norden
|24.jun
|21:00
|Hollow Hearts
|25.jun
|21:00
|Ensemble Denada med Torun Eriksen
|26.jun
|21:00
|Trondheim Jazz Orchestra & Ole Morten Vågan
|27.jun
|21:00
|Verdde Sessions: Nils Bech
|28.jun
|21:00
|Eberson
|29.jun
|21:00
|NUK 107.000
Harstad skole (barnas festspill)
|22.jun
|17:00
|Sofie og Katrine
|23.jun
|13:00
|Sofie og Katrine
|23.jun
|17:00
|Sofie og Katrine
|24.jun
|13:00
|Nocturama
|24.jun
|17:00
|Nocturama
|25.jun
|13:00
|Ritsj
|25.jun
|17:00
|Ritsj
|26.jun
|13:00
|NARROW
|26.jun
|17:00
|NARROW
|27.jun
|13:00
|Kattekongens jakt, fortellerstund
|27.jun
|17:00
|Kattekongens jakt, fortellerstund
|27.jun
|13:00
|NARROW
|27.jun
|17:00
|NARROW
|28.jun
|13:00
|Bobleplastbarna
|28.jun
|17:00
|Bobleplastbarna
|29.jun
|13:00
|I nattens lys
|29.jun
|15:00
|I nattens lys
|29.jun
|17:00
|I nattens lys
Festspillklubben, Torvet 3
|22.jun
|20:00
|Hanna Paulsberg Concept
|23.jun
|20:00
|Moskus
|24.jun
|20:00
|Johan Lindstrøm septett
|25.jun
|20:00
|Daniel Herskedal
|27.jun
|20:00
|Katarina Barruk
|28.jun
|16:00
|Jazzjam
|29.jun
|20:00
|Roger Johansen Group
Tonehuset
|23.jun
|20:00
|Live plateinnspilling: Ragnhild Furebotten
|23.jun
|22:00
|Live plateinnspilling: Ragnhild Furebotten
|24.jun
|14:00
|Live plateinnspilling: Ragnhild Furebotten
|25.jun
|12:00
|Live plateinnspilling: Ragnhild Furebotten
|25.jun
|14:00
|Live plateinnspilling: Ragnhild Furebotten
|26.jun
|13:00
|Neither here nor there
|26.jun
|16:00
|Neither here nor there
Trondenes og Trondenes kirke
|23.jun
|12:30
|Frigjøringsjubileum
|23.jun
|11:00
|Festspillgudstjeneste
|28.jun
|00:00
|KLISH: Hver gang dere forlater meg
Harstadhallen
|23.jun
|11:45
|Situation Rooms
|23.jun
|13:45
|Situation Rooms
|23.jun
|16:45
|Situation Rooms
|23.jun
|18:45
|Situation Rooms
|23.jun
|20:45
|Situation Rooms
|24.jun
|11:45
|Situation Rooms
|24.jun
|13:45
|Situation Rooms
|24.jun
|16:45
|Situation Rooms
|24.jun
|18:45
|Situation Rooms
|24.jun
|20:45
|Situation Rooms
|25.jun
|11:45
|Situation Rooms
|25.jun
|13:45
|Situation Rooms
|25.jun
|16:45
|Situation Rooms
|25.jun
|18:45
|Situation Rooms
|25.jun
|20:45
|Situation Rooms
|26.jun
|11:45
|Situation Rooms
|26.jun
|13:45
|Situation Rooms
|26.jun
|16:45
|Situation Rooms
|26.jun
|18:45
|Situation Rooms
|26.jun
|20:45
|Situation Rooms
|27.jun
|11:45
|Situation Rooms
|27.jun
|13:45
|Situation Rooms
|27.jun
|16:45
|Situation Rooms
|27.jun
|18:45
|Situation Rooms
|27.jun
|20:45
|Situation Rooms
|28.jun
|11:45
|Situation Rooms
|28.jun
|13:45
|Situation Rooms
|28.jun
|16:45
|Situation Rooms
|28.jun
|18:45
|Situation Rooms
|28.jun
|20:45
|Situation Rooms
|29.jun
|11:45
|Situation Rooms
|29.jun
|13:45
|Situation Rooms
|29.jun
|16:45
|Situation Rooms
|29.jun
|18:45
|Situation Rooms
|29.jun
|20:45
|Situation Rooms